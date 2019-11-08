TVA: planned power outage to affect 3,700 customers in Roane, Morgan counties

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – If you live in Roane or Morgan County, the Tennessee Valley Authority says a widespread power outage is planned to happen this weekend.

The outage will impact 3700 customers in 13 different communities.

The outage is planned to start at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The TVA says work should wrap up by 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The outage is necessary to improve reliability at the Harriman substation.

For a detailed map of the areas affected by the outage, visit https://www.hub-tn.com/plannedoutage.html or call 865-882-3242 with questions.