TVA recreation areas and campgrounds reopen

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority reopened the majority of its developed recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds Friday.
The areas were closed in March as part of the overall federal and state response to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The campgrounds at Melton Hill Dam were full of campers eager for a change of scenery. Many of them, finally able to come to the campgrounds after multiple canceled reservations.
Employees at the campground store were well prepared for the reopening, taking all necessary precautions to keep themselves and campers safe.
Camp host, Cindy Lippard says sanitizing stations were set up outside of the entrance, all employees are wearing masks and gloves, and they are monitoring how many people are gathering at each site.
Restroom facilities, large-group pavilions and playgrounds will remain closed in the reopened recreation areas. All TVA visitor centers also will remain closed.
Kentucky Dam West Bank Road, Raccoon Mountain, Tellico and the Wilson Dam Rockpile Recreation Area will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities unrelated to COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tyson Foods to cut prices on some beef products as grocery store prices soar
- Share your thoughts on the Knoxville/ Knox County phased reopening with official survey
- Local moonshine company hiring after storefront closed for six weeks
- Love prevails during pandemic: Husband visits wife weekly through window
- Coronavirus News: Tennessee virus cases hit 16,699 with 287 dead
- Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
- Publix expanding store hours as US continues reopening process
- Tennessee: May vehicle tags don’t have to be renewed until June 15
- ‘Not an acceptable answer:’ Trump disagrees with Fauci on keeping some schools closed this fall
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 14, 2020
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department hosting public housing testing this weekend, reports 67 active cases
- Coronavirus: UT Medical Center participating in plasma treatment trial