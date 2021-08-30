TVA: Remnants of Ida may impact the Tennessee River system

TENNESSEE, (WATE)– The remnants of Hurricane Ida continues to move forward heading to Knoxville and the surrounding areas.

You may see higher water levels in the Tennessee River and local dams with rain and possible flooding expected in the days to come.

The manager of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s River Forecast Center, James Everett said they’ll be keeping an eye out on the storm’s impact.

Everett said the forecast center is manned 24-7. One of his main responsibilities is managing flow and elevations for TVA reservoirs as storms impact the East Tennessee area.

The TVA manages 29 power-generating dams throughout the Tennessee River System. As the rainfall from Ida moves into the area, they’re moving water out.

Everett said, “areas where we expect to see some of the heavier rainfall amounts we’ve actually had time to lower lake levels and get them back down.”

He said that heavy rainfall in August has increased water levels and now Ida is expected to bring in anywhere from two to maybe six inches more in some places.

“We have to be ready for that rainfall and runoff and managing the reservoir system. Having lake levels lowered ahead of the storm is a key part of that.”

Everett said tributaries and lakes may rise several feet in a matter of days.

In North Carolina, they’re releasing water ahead of the storm. That water will then be used to generate power through the dams and other hydroelectric systems.

As the TVA watches their water levels, they want you to keep watch, too.

“A lot of streams are not controlled by TVA dams so certainly with two to four to six inches of rainfall, there could be localized flash flooding. We always encourage people to stay tuned to local weather alerts and the national weather service for any of those types of flooding events,” said Everett.

You can keep up with when the TVA will be releasing any water in their dams at TVA.com.