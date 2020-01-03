TVA seeking input on coal ash storage plan in Gallatin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on its plans for storage of coal ash at the Gallatin Fossil Plant in Sumner County, including a plan that would expand storage and remove graves near the property.

Comments will be accepted through Feb. 18, 2020.

TVA is also hosting a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave.

In June, TVA and the state agreed to close the wet impoundments at Gallatin by removal. The public utility has to decide how and where to dispose of the coal ash in those impoundments. TVA has eliminated from consideration the option of closure-in-place following the agreement.

Details on the options are available in a draft Environmental Impact Statement available at www.tva.com/nepa.

Options being evaluated in the draft EIS include placing the coal ash in an expansion of the existing dry storage landfill onsite, removal to an offsite landfill, and the potential for beneficial reuse.

Renovations including remediation of a former gun range, development of a new office complex, and relocation of existing communications and alarm towers are being considered with the removal option.

TVA says environmental impacts, economic issues and long-term goals for managing coal combustion residuals are being considered. Any conclusions will be subject to review and approval by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The utility is also considering relocating approximately 50 graves in unmaintained cemeteries within the proposed landfill expansion area as an option. TVA is conducting historical and genealogical research on each cemetery.

Comments can also be submitted online at www.tva.com/nepa, by email to CCR@tva.gov and in writing to Tennessee Valley Authority, ATTN: Ashley Farless, 1101 Market St., BR2C-C, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

