KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Authority is proposing the construction of a new battery storage system and electric substation near Vonore and is asking the public to comment.

The Battery Energy Storage System would allow TVA to evaluate how battery storage can be integrated into the electric grid. The public utility says the storage system could generate 20 megawatts of power with a storage capacity of 40 megawatt hours. The facility would be located west of State Highway 72.

TVA is also proposing to build a new 161-kilovolt substation to improve power reliability in Vonore.

To support the pilot project, roughly one-half mile of new, all dielectric self-supporting fiber cable would need to be installed on the existing Fort Loudon to Alcoa No. 1 transmission line, just east of Friendsville, in Blount County.

TVA says if built the project would “maximize learning about battery storage projects; would target specific grid needs; [and] access grid resiliency and flexibility applications.”

Comments must be received by Nov. 17 to Brooke Davis, National Environmental Policy Act Compliance Specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402; online at www.tva.com/nepa ; or by email to nepa@tva.gov .

Due to COVID-19, TVA recommends submitting comments electronically. All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.

A Draft Environmental Assessment is available for review and comment at www.tva.com/nepa .