TVA sees power demand spike to match temperature change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley felt the cold this morning.

The Tennessee Valley Authority said it had a power swing of more than 14,000 megawatts from Thursday, Jan. 16, to Tuesday morning. The peak demand came at 8 a.m. EST today with a spike of 27,348 megawatts.

Temperatures across the public utility’s service area fell by nearly 35 degrees in that same time span.

TVA supplies power to 10 million people in portions of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

