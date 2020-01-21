KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley felt the cold this morning.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said it had a power swing of more than 14,000 megawatts from Thursday, Jan. 16, to Tuesday morning. The peak demand came at 8 a.m. EST today with a spike of 27,348 megawatts.
Temperatures across the public utility’s service area fell by nearly 35 degrees in that same time span.
TVA supplies power to 10 million people in portions of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
LATEST STORIES:
- North Knoxville neighborhood hosting historic overlay district meeting
- Rennova employee says financial struggle is impacting East TN workers and patients
- State capitol to be lit blue to recognize Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month
- Snowman statue missing from downtown Gatlinburg
- TVA sees power demand spike to match temperature change