TVA to carry out planned outage Friday night in Harriman area

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – A planned power outage for a repair is happening in the Harriman area around midnight Friday night, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson shared with WATE 6 On Your Side Friday evening that the planned outage is due to a faulty part at a substation.

The outage is planned in conjunction with Harriman Utilities.

TVA and Harriman Utilities identified a faulty component in an electric substation serving some sections of the Harriman area, according to a TVA release. If the component fails, it could cause a significant power outage.

To correct the issue with as little impact as possible, TVA and Harriman Utilities will replace the component at midnight Friday, Oct. 25.

The repair work may cause a five-to-20 minute power outage that could impact the Oakdale, South Harriman, Cardiff, West Hills and Pine Hill areas, according to the TVA.

“We apologize for the inconvenience even this short power outage may create but appreciate the understanding of those affected as we work to ensure the continued reliability of the electric system,” the release stated.