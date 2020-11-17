TVA to choose from 2 landfills for coal ash removal project

FILE – In this July 14, 2017 file photo, The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal-burning Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis, Tenn. Groundwater in wells at the plant have tested for excessive levels of arsenic and lead. The Tennessee Valley Authority says it plans to move toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to an off-site landfill. The nation’s largest utility says it is considering six landfills in the South after it decided to move millions of cubic yards of coal ash from the old Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis rather than keep the material in place.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority is considering moving toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to one of two off-site landfills as it begins preparing for the $500 million removal project.

The federal utility released a report Monday saying it has narrowed down the primary destination for coal ash removed from the retired Allen Fossil Plant to either a landfill in Shelby County, Tennessee, or a landfill in Tunica, Mississippi.

TVA plans to remove 3.5 million cubic yards of coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal for power. The project is expected to take eight to 10 years.