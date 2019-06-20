TVA to maintain Roane County sports complex

The Tennessee Valley Authority saying they will temporarily maintain a sports complex in Roane County.

Swan Pond Sports Complex sits next to the Kingston Fossil Plant and was impacted by the 2008 coal ash spill.

The TVA says the sports complex is currently not being maintained. They’re volunteering to preserve the property, calling it, ” an important venue for Roane County.”

Once county leaders receive test results from the property, they anticipate the county will resume maintenance and use the area for public recreation.