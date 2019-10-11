TVA urges caution ahead of maintenance on power lines over Norris Lake

Tennessee Valley Authority is urging boaters to use caution on Norris Lake ahead of a maintenance project on powerlines over part of the waterway.

TVA is set to start work on transmission lines that cross over the water. Officials say work will happen daily starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 20.

Crews will be working on power line crossings in inlets near the boat ramp north of Norris Dam State Park and near Mountain Lake Marina.

If you are on the water, the TVA says you should avoid the area and take extra precautions.