TVA: Water levels expected to fluctuate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With water levels rising at reservoirs across the area, many are wondering what’s next for those living along waterways.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Tennessee Valley Authority this week on precautions it was taking amid the heavy rains and flooding.

We are working hard to move water through the system to prepare for the next rain event.



Follow us here on social media or download the TVA Lake Info app to get the latest information on river conditions. #TNWX #ALWX (3/4) — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) February 6, 2020

