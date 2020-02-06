Twitter will label, remove ‘deepfake’ videos

(CNN) — Twitter says it will label or remove tweets that include doctored videos or photos that were created to mislead people.

The images are sometimes referred to as deepfakes.

They are edited deceptively to discredit or embarrass political figures.

The company says the determination about labeling or removing tweets will be based on three criteria — the extent to which the clip or image has been manipulated, whether the tweet is being shared in a misleading way and whether it is likely to cause harm or threaten public safety.

The change comes amid concerns about deceitful posts, videos and photos on social media.