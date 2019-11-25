Two 911 Operators honored for going above and beyond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In January, Vivian Gwinn was driving down Alcoa Highway/U.S. Route 129 when she was hit by another vehicle and pushed to the side of the road. She found herself trapped on the edge of an embankment. Afraid to move, she called 911.

Knox County Emergency Communications operator Joshua Biggs answered her call. Vivian says this was the scariest moment of her life, but she says Joshua’s calmness and reassurance carried her through that moment.

Biggs talked to Vivian and assured her that he would not leave her. When Biggs realized that Vivian was unable to get out of the car on her own, he called for EMS help.

The call was transferred to Tony Scarbrough who talked to Vivian until help arrived.

“We didn’t need to give medical direction on this call, but she needed somebody to stay with her and I was more than glad to do that.” Scarbrough said.

Since the accident, all Vivian has wanted is to meet the two men she talked to that day. She finally got that chance almost a year later.

“They were both so so calm and patient and helpful, and they kept me calm. I’m so thankful to them.” Vivian said.

Both men were given certificates of recognition Monday, Nov. 25, from Knoxville Mayor Rogero for their work that day.