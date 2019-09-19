Two areas of Knoxville to be sprayed Thursday for mosquitoes with West Nile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is preparing to spray two areas of Knoxville tonight after confirming the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes.

The virus has been found in the Rocky Hill area of West Knoxville and the Milligan Street area in East Knoxville.

Following CDC protocol, the health department will spray for mosquitoes in both areas.

Weather permitting, spraying will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officials are asking people living in both areas to stay inside during this period and to bring your pets indoors.