Two arrested, accused of burglarizing Baileyton cancer patient’s home

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two suspects accused of breaking into a cancer patient’s home in Greene County are now behind bars.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chad Jennings and Jessica Ricker last night after someone spotted them walking along US 11E near Publix in Greenville.

Police say they found them with stolen property, including a stolen gun. The two were wanted for breaking into a 70-year-old man’s home in Baileyton on two different occasions.

Several items were stolen including a laptop, 9-millimeter pistol, ammunition and clothing.

Jennings and Ricker were taken to the Greene County Detention Center and face charges of aggravated burglary and theft. Jennings also faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

