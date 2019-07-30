Two arrested after investigation into Knoxville vehicle fire

Two people were arrested Monday after a Knoxville police investigation into a vehicle fire.

KPD responded to a reported vehicle fire on the 2900 block of Tazewell Pike just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Dustin Biggerstaff, 37, was taken into custody for setting fire to personal property and resisting arrest. Morgan Nelson, 26, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for driving on a revoked license, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Witnesses said they saw two suspects in possession of a late 90’s Ford Expedition shortly before it caught fire and saw them leaving the scene with the license plate from the burned vehicle. A records check later showed the car was registered to Biggerstaff.

A witness said the two walked towards her with Biggerstaff stating the car was about to explode.

The two were detained at a nearby gas station.

Video footage from a nearby business showed the two in close proximity to the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.