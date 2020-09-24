Two arrested after Jefferson City burglary

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men are behind bars after a burglary in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Moyers Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
One suspect was captured after a brief foot pursuit. A second suspect was initially reported to be large after a search by officers, a K9 team and a Knox County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, but a subsequent post from Jefferson City Police said the second suspect was captured.
