Two arrested for attempting to sneak drugs, cell phones in to Morgan County prison

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were arrested for attempting to sneak contraband drugs and cellphones into the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

Officers at the facility were able to intercept a total of sixteen packages wrapped in black electrical tape, containing fentanyl, cell phones and marijuana. Two individuals, identified as John Hooks and Lee Summerour, were taken into custody.

According to Tennessee Department of Correction release, enhanced surveillance was initiated after officers at the complex first noticed a suspicious vehicle traveling frequently behind the facility last month.

On the morning of May 15, 2021, a vehicle was observed entering the parking lot of the Morgan County Drug Court, located on MCCX property. The two individuals were then seen throwing packages into the secure confines of the facility.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise, and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.”