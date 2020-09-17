Two arrested for impersonating Knox County deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men were arrested in Knoxville Tuesday for reportedly attempting to conduct a body search while posing as Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Ryan Groves, 61, and Robert Rogers, 48, were arrested Tuesday in the 2000 block of Addison Drive after a neighbor reported the two men had searched a worker she hired to mow her lawn while wearing Knox County Sheriff’s deputy uniform shirts with KCSO shoulder patches and left breast badge insignias.

The worker reported the two said they would search him thoroughly but not arrest him and he refused to allow them to do so.

Groves admitted to approaching the worker with wearing the uniforms but stated he did it as a joke. Groves provided officers with the two shirts, claiming they were costumes.

Rogers did not cooperate with investigators and refused to answer questions, documents said.

The uniforms have been confiscated and the two were charged with impersonation of law enforcement.