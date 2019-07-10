Two arrested in Cookeville after almost four dozen pets found in filthy conditions

Two people are behind bars Wednesday after a large-scale animal cruelty case investigation.

Police found almost four dozen dogs and cats in filthy and inhumane conditions in Cookeville. 44-year-old Tara Neutzler and 53-year-old Donald Schoenthal are charged with three counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Authorities found 42 cats and dogs in filthy conditions while serving a warrant for Tenncare fraud at the couple’s home in Cookeville last week.

It was later discovered the couple had previously been arrested for a separate animal cruelty case in Carroll County.

Neutzler and Schoenthal are each being held on $10,000 bonds. In the meantime, Animal Rescue Corps will be caring for the animals.