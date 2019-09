CLARKRANGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following a year-long undercover investigation, a Fentress County couple is now facing drug-related charges.

Kenny Gunter and Samantha Richards of Clarkrange were arrested Wednesday by narcotics officers with the sheriff’s office and the Jamestown Police Department.

Gunter and Richards are accused of selling and distributing morphine. Both are in the Fentress County jail on bonds of $20,000.