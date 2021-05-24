Two arrested in Lenoir City after attempted burglary leads to police pursuit

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are in custody Monday morning after an attempted burglary led to a police chase in two East Tennessee counties.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir City Police responded to a reported burglary just before 2 a.m. morning at a convenience store at the intersection of US-70 and US 321. A witness was able to give officers a description of the car.

Police determined the car tags were reported stolen out of Bradley County, Tennessee. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Oakland Road and I-75, leading to a chase through Loudon and Monroe counties.

Police were able to stop the car in Loudon County by deploying spike strips.

The driver, Terry Lynn Highfield, was arrested for possession of a stolen car, felony evading and driving under the influence. The passenger, Vanessa Starcher, was arrested for possession of narcotics.

The vehicle was later determined to be reported stolen from Walker County, Georgia.