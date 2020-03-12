Two arrested in Maryville for burglary

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville man taken to the hospital after the Blount County Sheriff’s Office says he was injured during a Monday morning burglary.
The sheriff’s office arresting Andrew Cruze and Logan Matthews during the course of the investigation on drug-related charges. Additional charges are also pending.
Sheriff’s investigators are looking for more information about that occurred Monday morning along Talent Way.
The suspect who was injured has since been released from the hospital.
