Two arrested on drug charges after allegedly trying to sell meth in Rogersville Domino’s

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man and woman were arrested Wednesday after deputies responded to a phone call from the Domino’s Pizza on Justice Center Drive in Rogersville.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, employees of the restaurant called and told deputies that a man with red hair was trying to sell the employees methamphetamine.

They also told authorities a woman was in a white pickup truck with the suspect.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly saw Zachary Jones come out of the Domino’s and enter the truck with the woman in it.

Zachary Jones (Photo: Hawkins County Jail)

Deputies made contact with the two and identified the woman as Patricia “Patty” Ward, and she exited the truck.

While she was getting out of the truck, deputies allegedly saw Ward try to hide a pink purse. When initially asked both Jones and Ward denied owning the purse and said it belonged to the other.

Patricia Ward (Photo: Hawkins County Jail)

Deputies obtained verbal consent to search the purse and found the following:

a snort straw

a bag with powder residue used to package illegal drugs,

a pill bottle with Ward’s name on it that had a bag of what was believed to be methamphetamine,

a white pill believed to be Hydrocodone,

13 oval peach-colored pills believed to be Buprenorphine

9 oval yellow pills believed to be Alprazolam.

Both Jones and Ward were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of Schedule IV drugs.