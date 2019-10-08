Two arrested on drug charges after police pursuit in Monroe County

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody after a vehicle pursuit near Highway 411 late Monday.

It all started after deputies spotted a car driving recklessly along Sweetwater Vonore Road Monday night. After a failed traffic stop, deputies followed the car onto west Highway 72 and that pursuit began.

At one point, the vehicle turned onto northbound Highway 411 before the driver attempted to turn right onto Kincaid Road. While attempting the turn the car hit a guard rail and the chase came to an end.

The driver attempted to bail out of the car but was quickly captured. A female passenger was also taken into custody with an outstanding warrant.

When deputies searched the car, several bags of different prescription drugs were recovered.

The driver faces multiple charges including four counts of possession of controlled substances, Reckless endangerment, felony evading, resisting arrest and several traffic violations. The passenger is facing a charge of probation violation.

The identities of the driver and the passenger have yet to be released as of Monday morning. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.