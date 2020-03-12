Two arrested on guns, marijuana charges after report of Maryville burglary

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were arrested on drug and gun charges Wednesday after Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported burglary.

Blount County deputies responded to a reported burglary early Monday morning where they found resident Andrew Cruze, 23, suffering from head and neck injuries. Another resident, 22-year-old Logan Matthews, told deputies unknown armed individuals broke into the home and assaulted Cruze before fleeing the residence. Cruze was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released a short time later.

During the course of the investigation into the incident, agents executed a search warrant at the apartment and seized multiple guns, more than $15,000 cash, and 6.5 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products.

Cruze was charged with possession of marijuana for resale, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Matthews was charged with possession of marijuana for resale.

The bond for both has been set at $2,500 and a hearing is scheduled for March 18. Additional charges could be forthcoming in connection with the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident and/or the suspects involved in the burglary and shooting to call BCSO Investigations at (865)273-5001. You may also call the 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at (865)273-5200 or submit a crime tip on the Text-A-Tip link under “Public Information” on the Sheriff’s website at www.bcso.com.