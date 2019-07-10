Two Athens police officers injured after altercation restraining hospital patient

Two Athens police officers are recovering after being attacked by a hospital patient they described as ‘belligerent’.

Athens police were called to the emergency room at Starr Regional Medical Center late Saturday night where hospital staff told police the person was screaming at staff and disrupting medical operations.

Officers then decided to take the unidentified suspect to jail. We’re told that person was at the emergency room on a certificate of need.

When Athens police were trying to restrain the individual, one of the officers was allegedly slammed into a wall.

A scuffle followed which resulted in the second officer’s injury.

Athens police say this is the second time in less than a month a situation like this has left officers hurt.