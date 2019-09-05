Two behind bars after ‘chop shop’ discovered in Cocke County

POINT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WATE) – The discovery of a ‘chop shop’ by Cocke County sheriff’s deputies led to two arrests Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a stolen tractor from the Point Pleasant community Wednesday. Along with that tractor, they say the search turned up lots of stolen motorcycle parts and more farm equipment.

Mark Holgate faces theft and vandalism charges while Eric Kitchen faces an accessory after the fact charge as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.