Two Blount County schools dismissing early Friday due to power outage

William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School will close early Monday due to a power outage caused by a car crash on Old Quarry Road.

Car riders at William Blount High School have already been dismissed and bus riders will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.’

Car and bus riders at Mary Blount Elementary School will be released at 1:00 p.m.