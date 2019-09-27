Two Blount County schools dismissing early Friday due to power outage

Two Blount County schools are dismissing students earlier than normal Friday due to a power outage caused by a nearby car crash.
William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School will close early Monday due to a power outage caused by a car crash on Old Quarry Road.
Car riders at William Blount High School have already been dismissed and bus riders will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.’
Car and bus riders at Mary Blount Elementary School will be released at 1:00 p.m.
