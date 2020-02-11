Two charged after shots fired into Kodak home

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men have been charged with endangerment and assault after shots were fired into a Kodak home Monday morning.
Sevier County deputies responded to a home on Mutton Hollow Road just before noon Monday for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found multiple bullet holes in the front of the home. The residents were not home at the time of the incident.
A vehicle description and names of possible suspects were distributed to surrounding law enforcement agencies. A vehicle matching the description was later stopped by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Hwy 25/70 and two subjects were taken into custody.
18-year-old James Smith and 22-year-old Brandon Brumley were charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and felony vandalism. Both were booked into Sevier Co Jail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11th.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (865) 428-1899.
