Two charged with aggravated robbery after Hawkins County woman returns home to burglars

Two men were charged with aggravated robbery after a Hawkins County woman returned home Sunday to find them burglarizing her home.

About 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, the victim returned to her home on Wallen Town Rd in Church Hill to a car containing several of her possessions parked in her driveway.

She yelled to see if anyone responded. A male wearing a red bandana exit her home before running back inside. Another wearing a red bandana exited the home from a basement door.

The victim was struck in the head with the handle of a firearm after a verbal and physical confrontation. The two suspects left the residence following the confrontation.

The victim said she knew both of the suspects as acquaintances of her daughter. Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies made contact with Richard King, 20, and Christopher Tipton, 21, on July 1. Both were charged with aggravated robbery