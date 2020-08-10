Two charged with importing heroin after Kentucky traffic stop

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – Two people in Knox County, Kentucky are facing several charges after troopers find various drugs and over a thousand dollars in their car.

Last Monday, Kentucky State Troopers pulled over a jeep wrangler along US-25 after they say it was driving recklessly. After an investigation, the driver and her passenger were found to be under the influence and taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police discovered 21 grams of what’s believed to be heroin, 22 xanax bars, 52 THC cartridges and over $1,000 in cash.

The driver, Rebecca Welsh, is facing several charges including importing heroin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of influence of substance and reckless driving.

The passenger, David Ellington, was charged with importing heroin, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.