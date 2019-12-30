Two charged with murder in double homicide at Rocky Top Apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man and a 17-year-old juvenile are facing first-degree murder charges after they were arrested in connection to a fatal double shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex.

Knoxville police responded to a double fatal shooting at the Rocky Top Apartment complex in Knoxville just before 6 p.m. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Joshua Haley and 20-year-old Christian Haley, who are brothers.

Patrol officers located two possible suspects in the area of I-640 and Old Broadway and were able to take both into custody at around 6 p.m. following brief foot pursuits.

The two suspects, 33-year-old James Allen and a 17-year-old male, were subsequently interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators and charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Especially Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.