Two Crips gang members sentenced to combined 78 years in prison for 2017 murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Crips gang members will spend the next four decades behind bars for killing a man during a 2017 robbery.

Adam Dewayne Holmes 35, and Kenneth Lamont Cox, 30, were convicted in the shooting death of Daryl Singleton.

Holmes was convicted of second-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole. That sentence will be served consecutive to an eight-year sentence he is already serving for a drug trafficking case.

Holmes has eight prior felony convictions for violent, drug and weapons

offenses and has been classified as a member of the 111 Neighborhood Crips

criminal street gang.

Cox was convicted in 2019 for his role in the offense and sentenced to a total of 38 years in prison. Cox, a member of the Crips, had four previous convictions for robbery and aggravated

burglary.

“Gang members who commit violent acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen said. “We need help from the community to hold these offenders accountable, and I thank the witnesses who came forward in this case and helped make this prosecution possible.”