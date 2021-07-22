Two-day vaccination event in Knoxville Station Transit Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state and Knox County, many officials are urging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Knoxville Area Transit and the Knox County Health Department are hosting a two-day COVID-19 vaccination event at the Knoxville Station Transit Center’s Community Room to allow people a convenient way to be vaccinated.

On Monday, August 2, vaccination will be given out from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 3, vaccinations will be given out from noon until 4 p.m. No appointment is needed to get a shot and the department says it should take no longer than 30 minutes to get the shot. They will be giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, the timing for this event couldn’t be better,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “We know many of our passengers may not have had time to get a vaccine, but having them available at Knoxville Station can make it easy and convenient, as they pass through the station on their regular commutes.”

For those in the downtown area, the Blue Line Trolley travels directly to the station. If you’re not taking transit, parking is available at the Civic Coliseum Garage. Masks are required while riding KAT and at Knoxville Station Transit Center.