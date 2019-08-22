Two dogs put down after attacking boy in Middle TN

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two dogs responsible for biting a six-year-old boy in the head have been euthanized.

The attacked happened Sunday in Maury County.

The boy, who has not been identified, is being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. His injuries are described as “severe.”

The boy was being watched by a family member when he was attacked by the dogs, according to Jack Cooper, Director and Chief Animal Control Officer, Maury County Animal Services.

The dogs belonged to the family member and the boy was bitten in the yard.

“An Animal Control Officer and Sheriff’s Deputies promptly responded and the dogs were removed. The dog owner surrendered custody of the dogs to Maury County Animal Services, and they were humanely euthanized Sunday evening and prepared for rabies testing. We do not believe these dogs were rabid, but we test out of an abundance of caution, and in keeping with current rabies control standards,” said Cooper.

A man called 911 to report the attack and said the boy was severely wounded and that another person had been bitten on the shoulder by the dogs.

This attack is under investigation and for now, the Maury County Sheriff is not commenting.