Two East TN law enforcement agencies mourning loss of K9 officers

Two East Tennessee law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of their loyal canine partners.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed K-9 officer passed away. The K-9 association said his final moments were spent surrounded by family and friends. The sheriff’s office thanked Frodo for his bravery, loyalty and service.

The Gatlinburg Police Department is also remembering a K9 officer. GPD confirmed Tuesday that K9 officer Pedro has died. The department is asking the public to remember his handler Officer Ronnie France and the g-p-d family during this time.