Two face charges after investigation into human remains, burnt car found in Marion County

Kaleb Cox and Johnbeth Holland face charges after a body was found in Prentice Cooper Wildlife Management Area in Marion County on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Marion County, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation into the discovery of human remains in a wildlife management area near Signal Mountain has led to the arrest of a Hamilton County man and a Scott County woman.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Tennessee Department of Agriculture in investigating a vehicle fire on Game Preserve Road in the Prentice Cooper State Forest on Thursday morning.

Human remains were discovered inside a burnt vehicle along the roadway. The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been confirmed.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents developed information that indicated Kaleb Cox, 22, of Hixson, and Johnbeth Holland, 22, of Huntsville, had involvement in the incident.

Cox is charged with aggravated arson, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and one count of vandalism. Holland is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Both were booked into the Marion County Jail without bond.

