NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are now facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Claiborne County.

Three firearms and narcotics, methamphetamine and heroin, were discovered by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 25E on Thursday, Jan. 13. Investigators said one of the weapons was reported stolen out of Scott County, Virginia.







Gary Raymond Mirkos, 41, of Rogersville, was charged with three counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

Anna Marie Painter, 34, of Speedwell, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and more charges are expected in the future.