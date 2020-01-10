Two facing drug and evasion charges after police chase in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men are facing charges Friday morning after leading deputies on a chase in Monroe County.

We’re told a deputy attempted a traffic stop Thursday along Bethlehem Road in Madisonville after reporting broken tail lights and swerving.

A short chase ended when the vehicle swerved to avoid a downed tree and crashed off an embankment.

Both the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot but were quickly captured.

We’re told the driver, identified as Billy Joe Fritts, and his passenger, Charles Davis, both had outstanding arrest warrants.

They were taken to the Monroe County Jail where they now face charges including felony evading and possession.