Two found dead in Tazewell fire

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two sets of human remains were discovered when authorities responded to a structure fire in Tazewell. The identities of the remains have not yet been released.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to 150 Payne Circle on Wednesday regarding a structure fire in progress. During the investigation, detectives discovered the human remains of two unidentified persons.

The remains have been sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy. The investigation into the identity of the remains and the cause of the structure fire remains ongoing.