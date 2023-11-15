KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nonprofit Clinch-Powell RC&D has received three grants that will help them repair two historic churches in the Rutledge community.

Clinch-Powell will be working to begin restoration on the historic Rutledge Presbyterian Church and the historic Henderson Chapel AME Zion Church, which are both on the National Register of Historic Places.

Two grants, totaling up to $170,000 have been designated toward the restoration of the Rutledge Presbyterian Church, according to Clinch-Powell.

Rutledge Presbyterian Church

(Courtesy of Clinch-Powell RC&D) Henderson Chapel AME Zion Church

(Courtesy of Clinch-Powell RC&D) Photos of the two churches that will be restored by Clinch-Powell with the assistance of Grants. (Clinch Powell RC&D)

One, a $150,000 Historic Preservation Grant from the Tennessee Historical Commission and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, is planned to cover the planning and repair costs of repairing the foundation, roof, floors, and restroom of the church. The second grant, provided by the Partners for Sacred Places which is located in Philadelphia, PA, will provide $5,000 for the planning cost and up to $15,000 for the repair costs of the church.

A third grant, also provided by the Partners for Sacred Places will provide $5,000 for planning costs as well as up to $15,000 for the repair costs of the Henderson Chapel.

Clinch-Powell is in need of community support as the Partners for Sacred Places grants both require the organization to match amounts. Anyone interested in making a donation, volunteering, or learning more about these projects can visit Clinch-Powell’s website.