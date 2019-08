Two people were hospitalized in a crash along I-75 in Loudon County early Thursday.

Loudon County deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 A.M. Thursday near mile marker 79.

We’re told a car with two people inside hit the median between the southbound and northbound lanes. They were both taken to UT Medical Center.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we learn more about this crash.