Two hospitalized in tractor-trailer crash on I-40 W in Loudon County

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people have been hospitalized overnight following a crash involving a semi-truck in Loudon County.

Loudon County sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene near exit 364 on I-40 around 2 a.m.

A tipped over semi-truck can be seen on the side of the road in traffic cameras. We know two cars were involved. Dispatch confirming both drivers were transported to the hospital.

No word on their conditions at this time.

Westbound drivers can expect delays in the area. It’s not expected to be cleared until around 8 a.m.

THP is taking over the investigation. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.