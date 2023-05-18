(WATE) — A new ice cream flavor out of Texas is hitting retailers’ shelves this week and some may say it’s been a long time coming. Texans and non-Texans alike enjoy the flavors of Blue Bell ice cream and Dr Pepper, with both companies originating from the Lone Star State.

Now, there’s a new flavor that combines the iconic brands’ tasty powers: “Dr Pepper Float.”

According to Blue Bell Creameries out of Brenham, Texas, the Dr Pepper Float features “our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.”

It’s a little taste of Texas shared with anyone willing to indulge.

Beginning May 18, Blue Bell’s Dr Pepper Float will be available at retailers across the nation.

