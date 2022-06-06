KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in critical condition following a house fire in South Knoxville.

Firefighters are at a home in the 1600 block of Lenland Avenue, off of South Haven, where two people were trapped in a home that was on fire, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

The call about the incident was around 2 p.m. The two victims were minors who were reported to be in critical condition and sent to UT Medical Center.

There were 11 people reported inside of the home.

