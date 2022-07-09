KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after two personal water crafts collided at Tellico Lake according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The accident occurred near Clubhouse Point. Both individuals were taken to the UT Medical Center. The TWRA is investigating what led up to the crash.

While no fatalities have been reported in this incident, there have been 17 boating related fatalities in Tennessee this year.