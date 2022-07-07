The wreck could be seen from the 40W/ Cherry Street camera on TDOT’s Smartway Map

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 East near Cherry Street closed the interstate for over an hour.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the crash. According to their investigation, a sedan going the wrong way on I-40 East struck two other cars head-on. This resulted in two people being taken to the hospital. KPD said one person has potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police added that at this time, alcohol is not thought to be a factor in the crash.

All lanes of I-40 are back open and the crash has been cleared.