Two injured in Knoxville wrong-way crash on I-275

Two people are in the hospital Wednesday morning after a wrong-way crash along I-275 in Knoxville.

The collision happening along I-275 South near Woodland Avenue. Knoxville police say a white Chevrolet Silverado was spotted traveling north in the southbound lanes before colliding with two separate cars.

The driver of the Silverado, along with the driver of an SUV were taken to UT Medical Center with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says both the north and southbound lanes were affected with the scene clearing around 1 a.m Wednesday.



