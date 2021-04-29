Two Jacksboro men killed in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men killed in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night have been identified by authorities.

A preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states that Elijah Goins, 21, of Jacksboro and Ethan Cox, 20, also of Jacksboro were traveling in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado on Old Middlesboro Highway at Stiner Lane in the Fincastle community when the crash occurred just before 11 p.m.

The THP report states the pickup truck, driven by Goins was traveling east on Old Middlesboro Highway when it ran off of the roadway on the left side. The vehicle then struck two trees, hit an embankment, went airborne, and landed in trees along a fence line. The truck then came to a final uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane of travel, in the roadway.

Neither Goins nor Cox were wearing a seatbelt. No one else was in the vehicle.